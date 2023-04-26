EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue $0.28 Monthly Dividend

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 130.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.49. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EPR Properties by 987.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.