Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners



Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

