Enterprise Financial Services Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. 22,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,778. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $185.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,113.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,338 shares of company stock worth $5,220,976. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

