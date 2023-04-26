Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.55 to $6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.35.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $123.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.30). Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.