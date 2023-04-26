Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY23 guidance to $6.55 to $6.85 EPS.

Entergy Stock Performance

Entergy stock opened at $108.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $123.47.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.35.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

