Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.42% from the company’s current price.

ENPH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.10.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $54.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.22. 8,705,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,658. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.55.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,868,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

