Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $61.00. 137,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 221,192 shares.The stock last traded at $43.59 and had previously closed at $47.68.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enova International news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,591. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International
Enova International Trading Down 12.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. Enova International had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.
