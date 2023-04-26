ENI (ETR:ENI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €13.84 ($15.37) and last traded at €13.82 ($15.35). Approximately 14,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.76 ($15.29).

ENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.33) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.56) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($22.22) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.00) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.33) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

