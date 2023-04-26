Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$37.07 and last traded at C$37.67. 41,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 84,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.93.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.63.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.97.
Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.
