Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Volume of $181,625.71

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.97 million and $181,625.71 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000577 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00060930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00038084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,698,830 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

