Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06, Briefing.com reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.96 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encore Wire Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $16.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 643,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,780. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $206.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

