Encompass Health (EHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $2.87 to $3.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.87-$3.16 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, analysts expect Encompass Health to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Encompass Health stock opened at $63.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

