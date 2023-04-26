Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $5.60 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
