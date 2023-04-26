EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 420,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 313,370 shares.The stock last traded at $158.31 and had previously closed at $160.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average is $149.96.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

