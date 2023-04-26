Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.