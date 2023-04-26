Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.