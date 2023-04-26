Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.2%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.