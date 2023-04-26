Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Hits $25.54 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and $310,528.60 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.26 or 0.00004217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

