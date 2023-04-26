El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CEO Laurance Roberts Sells 60,000 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $545,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,438.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.03. 232,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.74. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.34.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with a variety of offerings including Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

