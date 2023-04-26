eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.

eBay Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 8,262,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is -46.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

