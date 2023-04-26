eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-2.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.43 billion.
eBay Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 8,262,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. eBay has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.82.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 554.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,078 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
