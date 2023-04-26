Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Lifted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,424,000 after buying an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,764,000 after buying an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.23. 852,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,455. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

