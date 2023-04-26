Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 8,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,753. The firm has a market cap of $111.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.85. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Hovde Group cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

