EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $9.00 Million

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, EAC has traded 72.7% higher against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $9.00 million and $27.23 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.03000415 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $27.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

