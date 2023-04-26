E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.57

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 11720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $680.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSP. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

