Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

NYSE DX opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The company has a market capitalization of $628.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 8,000 shares of Dynex Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $97,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

