Dragonchain (DRGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.34 Million

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $2.34 million and $199,479.48 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
