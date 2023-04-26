Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.85-$9.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.76-$8.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.77.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.57. 631,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,581. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Dover by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

