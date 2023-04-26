Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $145.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.