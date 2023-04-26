Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A – Get Rating) fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.75. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51. The firm has a market cap of C$15.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.95.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

