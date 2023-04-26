Donegal Group (DGICA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million during the quarter.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.40 and a beta of 0.01.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -1,360.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Further Reading

