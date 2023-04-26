DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Down 5.3%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.09. 217,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 654,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.93.

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. DocGo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $108.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DocGo by 352.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,941 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocGo by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,087 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter worth about $7,275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,147,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in DocGo by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 608,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

