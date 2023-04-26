DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

DNP opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.