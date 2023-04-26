Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Rating Reiterated by Lifesci Capital

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine Opco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $30.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $32.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,855,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

