Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 100,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,321,000. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 666,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. 84,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,285. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

