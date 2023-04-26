Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,481,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4,757.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 775,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 759,663 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 387,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after acquiring an additional 237,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,769. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $48.93.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

