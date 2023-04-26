Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.80

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.80 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 4868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DXT shares. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.40 to C$8.15 in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$319.68 million, a PE ratio of 97.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.38.

Dexterra Group Cuts Dividend

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.12). Dexterra Group had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of C$253.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$246.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.452514 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

