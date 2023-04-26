DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 0.7%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €5.80 ($6.44) and last traded at €5.83 ($6.47). Approximately 195,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.87 ($6.52).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $704.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

