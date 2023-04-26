DEI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $460.04 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00321467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012474 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000698 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

