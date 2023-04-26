DeepOnion Trading 53.6% Higher Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 53.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $293.57 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00140506 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00064117 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00038219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003384 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,914,355 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

