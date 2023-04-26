Decred One Day Volume Reaches $1.45 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. Decred has a market cap of $281.92 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $18.91 or 0.00065824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00139708 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,904,792 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.