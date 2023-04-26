Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.57. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Danaher by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 915,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,047,000 after purchasing an additional 46,989 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.76.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

