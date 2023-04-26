Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share.
Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.57. The firm has a market cap of $167.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $303.82.
Danaher Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.76.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
