Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Position Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of Danaher worth $107,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.76.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.93 and a 200-day moving average of $257.57. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $227.00 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

