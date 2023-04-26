Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,527 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,329,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,947. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.57. The firm has a market cap of $169.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.76.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

