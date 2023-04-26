DA Davidson Lowers WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target to $31.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). WesBanco had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 116.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.