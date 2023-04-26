DA Davidson Comments on Investar Holding Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a report released on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Investar’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Investar has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Investar had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investar

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Investar in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Investar in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Investar by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,087.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $50,679.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,581.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $87,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Investar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

See Also

