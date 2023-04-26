Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.