Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Shares Down 1.3%

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.80 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.13). Approximately 223,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 482,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92 ($1.15).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 90.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.90 million, a PE ratio of 652.86 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22.

Get Custodian Property Income REIT alerts:

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insider Activity

Custodian Property Income REIT Company Profile

In other Custodian Property Income REIT news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £57,850 ($72,249.28). Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custodian Property Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.