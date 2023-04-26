Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 782323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CURLF. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Curaleaf from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Curaleaf Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

