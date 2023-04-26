Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total transaction of $486,420.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

