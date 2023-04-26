Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 905 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up about 3.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 724,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,953. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The stock has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Stories

