Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 1,500 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,177 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $823,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $9.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $719.42. 107,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,912. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $728.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $687.70 and its 200 day moving average is $613.66.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

