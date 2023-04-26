Cumberland Partners Ltd Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1,230.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,028,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17,300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 482,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,874,000 after acquiring an additional 479,392 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,735.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 256,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 247,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

KEYS stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 441,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,290. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $189.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

